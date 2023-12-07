Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s (SWKS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has seen a 4.48% increase in the past week, with a 11.44% gain in the past month, and a 1.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for SWKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.09% for SWKS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is above average at 16.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is $102.80, which is $2.5 above the current market price. The public float for SWKS is 159.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWKS on December 07, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

SWKS) stock’s latest price update

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.27 in relation to its previous close of 99.04. However, the company has experienced a 4.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that While innovation typically coincides exclusively with a growth-centric business model, that’s not always the case as these tech stocks to buy for growth and passive income demonstrates. With this category, investors can have their cake and eat it too.

SWKS Trading at 7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +12.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.21. In addition, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. saw 10.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Kasnavi Reza, who sale 5,289 shares at the price of $94.04 back on Nov 17. After this action, Kasnavi Reza now owns 19,078 shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., valued at $497,378 using the latest closing price.

TERRY ROBERT JOHN, the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., sale 4,457 shares at $91.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that TERRY ROBERT JOHN is holding 14,045 shares at $408,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.16 for the present operating margin

+44.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stands at +20.59. The total capital return value is set at 15.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.44. Equity return is now at value 17.02, with 11.36 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 24.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 17.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.