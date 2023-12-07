SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT)’s stock price has soared by 11.26 in relation to previous closing price of 0.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-02-08 that SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the company priced a public stock offering. That public stock offering has the company selling 2.15 million units for $5.60 each.

Is It Worth Investing in SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SINT is at 1.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SINT is $4.00, which is $3.58 above the current market price. The public float for SINT is 4.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.15% of that float. The average trading volume for SINT on December 07, 2023 was 158.85K shares.

SINT’s Market Performance

The stock of SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) has seen a 16.63% increase in the past week, with a 5.00% rise in the past month, and a -59.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.82% for SINT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.99% for SINT’s stock, with a -68.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SINT Trading at -22.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares surge +14.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SINT rose by +16.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4027. In addition, SINTX Technologies Inc saw -95.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SINT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-726.14 for the present operating margin

+21.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for SINTX Technologies Inc stands at -771.24. The total capital return value is set at -78.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -88.14. Equity return is now at value -98.45, with -65.81 for asset returns.

Based on SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.60. Total debt to assets is 18.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -10.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.