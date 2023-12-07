Should You Invest in Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) Now?

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for QFIN is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QFIN is $175.65, which is $10.07 above the current market price. The public float for QFIN is 144.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.90% of that float. The average trading volume for QFIN on December 07, 2023 was 722.91K shares.

QFIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) has increased by 0.61 when compared to last closing price of 14.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.58% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QFIN’s Market Performance

QFIN’s stock has fallen by -5.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.94% and a quarterly drop of -7.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.90% for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.36% for QFIN stock, with a simple moving average of -12.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QFIN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QFIN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24.50 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QFIN Trading at -4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QFIN fell by -5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.68. In addition, Qifu Technology Inc. ADR saw -27.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.02 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR stands at +24.31. The total capital return value is set at 25.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.50. Equity return is now at value 21.19, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.15. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.21.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.