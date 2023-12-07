Should You Invest in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Now?

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HP is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HP is $46.18, which is $10.94 above the current market price. The public float for HP is 95.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.08% of that float. The average trading volume for HP on December 07, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

HP) stock’s latest price update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 35.68. However, the company has seen a -3.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-11-24 that HP Inc. (HPQ) posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that were largely in line with estimates with revenue missing by a hair. Despite this, HP CEO and President Enrique Lores is confident in the company’s profit forecast and renewing demand in the PC market heading into 2024.

HP’s Market Performance

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) has seen a -3.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.94% decline in the past month and a -16.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for HP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.81% for HP’s stock, with a -7.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HP Trading at -11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HP fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.33. In addition, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. saw -27.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP starting from HELMERICH HANS, who sale 74,373 shares at the price of $43.65 back on Sep 27. After this action, HELMERICH HANS now owns 1,265,915 shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc., valued at $3,246,381 using the latest closing price.

Adams Raymond John III, the SVP SALES, MARKETING & DIGITAL of Helmerich & Payne, Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Adams Raymond John III is holding 69,025 shares at $112,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.81 for the present operating margin

+27.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. stands at +14.91. The total capital return value is set at 16.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 15.45, with 9.66 for asset returns.

Based on Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP), the company’s capital structure generated 21.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.79. Total debt to assets is 13.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.