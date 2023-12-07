Should You Invest in Cerus Corp. (CERS) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CERS is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CERS is $4.13, which is $2.5 above the current market price. The public float for CERS is 174.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.46% of that float. The average trading volume for CERS on December 07, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

CERS) stock’s latest price update

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.62. However, the company has seen a -8.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jessica Hanover – Vice President of Corporate Affairs Obi Greenman – President & Chief Executive Officer Vivek Jayaraman – Chief Operating Officer Kevin Green – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Cerus Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

CERS’s Market Performance

CERS’s stock has fallen by -8.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.71% and a quarterly drop of -1.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.26% for Cerus Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.31% for CERS stock, with a simple moving average of -24.70% for the last 200 days.

CERS Trading at 6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares sank -6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERS fell by -8.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6700. In addition, Cerus Corp. saw -55.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERS starting from Lucena Ann, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Aug 22. After this action, Lucena Ann now owns 72,284 shares of Cerus Corp., valued at $12,638 using the latest closing price.

BJERKHOLT ERIC, the Director of Cerus Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that BJERKHOLT ERIC is holding 132,133 shares at $17,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.24 for the present operating margin

+52.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerus Corp. stands at -26.40. The total capital return value is set at -36.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.93. Equity return is now at value -82.09, with -23.64 for asset returns.

Based on Cerus Corp. (CERS), the company’s capital structure generated 129.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.34. Total debt to assets is 40.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cerus Corp. (CERS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.