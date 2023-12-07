Should You Invest in Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CLBT is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLBT is $10.00, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for CLBT is 50.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.71% of that float. The average trading volume for CLBT on December 07, 2023 was 568.18K shares.

CLBT) stock’s latest price update

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.30relation to previous closing price of 8.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Here is how Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) and Core & Main (CNM) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

CLBT’s Market Performance

Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) has seen a -2.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 15.51% gain in the past month and a 5.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for CLBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.63% for CLBT’s stock, with a 23.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLBT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CLBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLBT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $11 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLBT Trading at 10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLBT fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, Cellebrite DI Ltd saw 91.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.11 for the present operating margin

+81.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cellebrite DI Ltd stands at +42.90. The total capital return value is set at 37.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2,136.16. Equity return is now at value -121.92, with -14.32 for asset returns.

Based on Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT), the company’s capital structure generated 20.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.21. Total debt to assets is 3.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.