Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) has gone up by 9.02% for the week, with a 10.66% rise in the past month and a 20.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.42% for SCVL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.54% for SCVL’s stock, with a 11.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) Right Now?

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) is $27.33, which is -$0.91 below the current market price. The public float for SCVL is 16.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCVL on December 07, 2023 was 268.25K shares.

SCVL) stock’s latest price update

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL)’s stock price has soared by 7.00 in relation to previous closing price of 24.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Shoe Carnival is a successful footwear retailer in the US, with consistent profitability since going public in 1993. They deserve credit for responsible capital allocation thus far. The company has achieved record highs in revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and net income in 2022.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCVL stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for SCVL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCVL in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $27 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCVL Trading at 11.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCVL rose by +9.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.76. In addition, Shoe Carnival, Inc. saw 11.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCVL starting from WEAVER WAYNE J, who purchase 206,500 shares at the price of $25.16 back on Dec 01. After this action, WEAVER WAYNE J now owns 3,888,029 shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc., valued at $5,195,540 using the latest closing price.

WEAVER DELORES B, the 10% Owner of Shoe Carnival, Inc., purchase 206,500 shares at $25.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that WEAVER DELORES B is holding 3,888,029 shares at $5,195,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.62 for the present operating margin

+37.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoe Carnival, Inc. stands at +8.72. The total capital return value is set at 18.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.10. Equity return is now at value 14.77, with 7.98 for asset returns.

Based on Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL), the company’s capital structure generated 65.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.51. Total debt to assets is 31.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 146.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.