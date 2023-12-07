Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE: SDRL) is above average at 5.02x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) is $60.75, which is $20.58 above the current market price. The public float for SDRL is 66.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SDRL on December 07, 2023 was 767.16K shares.

SDRL) stock’s latest price update

Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE: SDRL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.92 compared to its previous closing price of 41.38. However, the company has seen a -10.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Quite a few companies are standing out after blowing away their quarterly earnings expectations this week and alluding to the possibility of more upside in their stocks.

SDRL’s Market Performance

Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) has experienced a -10.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.37% drop in the past month, and a -13.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for SDRL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.31% for SDRL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.19% for the last 200 days.

SDRL Trading at -4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDRL fell by -10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.02. In addition, Seadrill Ltd. saw 23.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SDRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+13.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seadrill Ltd. stands at +362.25. Equity return is now at value 8.93, with 5.58 for asset returns.

Based on Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL), the company’s capital structure generated 30.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.64. Total debt to assets is 18.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.