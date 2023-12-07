Satellogic Inc (SATL) Stock Observes -10.25% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Satellogic Inc (SATL) has seen a 25.00% increase in the past week, with a 104.08% gain in the past month, and a 3.90% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.05% for SATL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 57.87% for SATL’s stock, with a -10.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ: SATL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SATL is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SATL is $5.00, which is $3.4 above than the current price. The public float for SATL is 33.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume of SATL on December 07, 2023 was 44.19K shares.

SATL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ: SATL) has jumped by 11.89 compared to previous close of 1.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2022-11-19 that Howard Lutnick, Cantor Fitzgerald CEO and chairman, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss Satellite imagery startup Satellogic’s plans to go public via a SPAC merger and the space race to conquer the new frontier.

Analysts’ Opinion of SATL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SATL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SATL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SATL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $5 based on the research report published on May 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SATL Trading at 59.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.43%, as shares surge +91.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATL rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0517. In addition, Satellogic Inc saw -47.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SATL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1325.33 for the present operating margin

-192.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Satellogic Inc stands at -609.46.

Based on Satellogic Inc (SATL), the company’s capital structure generated 7.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.20. Total debt to assets is 5.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Satellogic Inc (SATL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.