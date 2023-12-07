Saia Inc.’s (SAIA) Stock: A -4.42% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Saia Inc. (SAIA) has gone up by 1.60% for the week, with a 1.83% rise in the past month and a -10.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.67% for SAIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.42% for SAIA’s stock, with a 12.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) Right Now?

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.54.

The public float for SAIA is 26.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.52% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SAIA was 328.12K shares.

SAIA) stock’s latest price update

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA)’s stock price has dropped by -6.88 in relation to previous closing price of 418.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-01 that After a few quarters of lackluster growth in the United States economy, the past quarter’s GDP figures rose to beat economist expectations and even bring about expansion on real terms (that is, adjusting for inflation). A 4.9% growth rate successfully shrugged off interest rate hikes from the FED, showing resilient momentum to be continued.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAIA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SAIA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SAIA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $450 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SAIA Trading at -1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAIA rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $408.21. In addition, Saia Inc. saw 86.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIA starting from EISNOR DI-ANN, who sale 642 shares at the price of $390.24 back on Nov 08. After this action, EISNOR DI-ANN now owns 5,071 shares of Saia Inc., valued at $250,534 using the latest closing price.

RAMU RAYMOND R, the Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off. of Saia Inc., sale 2,040 shares at $421.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that RAMU RAYMOND R is holding 3,623 shares at $860,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.85 for the present operating margin

+16.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Saia Inc. stands at +12.80. The total capital return value is set at 30.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.56. Equity return is now at value 20.05, with 14.55 for asset returns.

Based on Saia Inc. (SAIA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.91. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Saia Inc. (SAIA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.