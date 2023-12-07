Riskified Ltd (RSKD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RSKD is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RSKD is $5.33, which is $1.02 above the current price. The public float for RSKD is 70.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RSKD on December 07, 2023 was 751.12K shares.

Riskified Ltd (NYSE: RSKD)’s stock price has plunge by 3.86relation to previous closing price of 4.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Chett Mandel – Head of Investor Relations Eido Gal – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Aglika Dotcheva – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Owen Callahan – Barclays Robert Napoli – William Blair Terry Tillman – Truist Securities Reginald Smith – JPMorgan Hannah Rudoff – Piper Sandler Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Riskified’s Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

RSKD’s Market Performance

RSKD’s stock has risen by 6.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.11% and a quarterly drop of -8.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Riskified Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.71% for RSKD stock, with a simple moving average of -8.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSKD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RSKD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RSKD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $5 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RSKD Trading at 8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSKD rose by +6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.05. In addition, Riskified Ltd saw -6.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RSKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.58 for the present operating margin

+50.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riskified Ltd stands at -39.80. The total capital return value is set at -20.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.69. Equity return is now at value -13.81, with -11.35 for asset returns.

Based on Riskified Ltd (RSKD), the company’s capital structure generated 7.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.01. Total debt to assets is 6.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Riskified Ltd (RSKD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.