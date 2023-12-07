Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RVLV is at 2.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RVLV is $14.83, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for RVLV is 39.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 25.81% of that float. The average trading volume for RVLV on December 07, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

RVLV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) has jumped by 0.07 compared to previous close of 13.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-30 that Revolve has a disruptive, AI-based model that gives it an edge over other fashion retailers. Sales and profits are down, but its core customers are still increasing their engagement.

RVLV’s Market Performance

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) has experienced a -0.21% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.50% rise in the past month, and a 4.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for RVLV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.44% for RVLV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RVLV by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for RVLV in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $14 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVLV Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.99. In addition, Revolve Group Inc saw -37.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.64 for the present operating margin

+53.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolve Group Inc stands at +5.33. The total capital return value is set at 20.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.34. Equity return is now at value 8.52, with 5.35 for asset returns.

Based on Revolve Group Inc (RVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.06. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 134.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.