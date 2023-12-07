Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) is $33.63, which is $9.65 above the current market price. The public float for RVMD is 93.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVMD on December 07, 2023 was 2.51M shares.

RVMD) stock’s latest price update

Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD)’s stock price has soared by 1.91 in relation to previous closing price of 23.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that InvestorPlace published an article last December about the seven hottest biotech stocks to own in 2023 and beyond. One of the seven was the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA: XBI ).

RVMD’s Market Performance

Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) has experienced a 6.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.28% rise in the past month, and a -25.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for RVMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.42% for RVMD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVMD Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +11.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.83. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc saw 0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from Cislini Jeff, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $21.70 back on Nov 20. After this action, Cislini Jeff now owns 38,513 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc, valued at $32,545 using the latest closing price.

Horn Margaret A, the Chief Operating Officer of Revolution Medicines Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $33.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Horn Margaret A is holding 96,960 shares at $848,806 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-730.01 for the present operating margin

+72.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolution Medicines Inc stands at -702.95. The total capital return value is set at -36.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.39. Equity return is now at value -43.63, with -36.61 for asset returns.

Based on Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD), the company’s capital structure generated 9.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.57. Total debt to assets is 7.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 76.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.