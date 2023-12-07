Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, RSG stock has gone up by 1.20%, with a monthly gain of 4.66% and a quarterly surge of 10.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.01% for Republic Services, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.59% for RSG’s stock, with a 11.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) Right Now?

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RSG is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RSG is $168.14, which is $6.29 above the current price. The public float for RSG is 314.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RSG on December 07, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

RSG) stock’s latest price update

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 161.46. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Republic Services (RSG) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RSG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RSG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $180 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RSG Trading at 6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSG rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.67. In addition, Republic Services, Inc. saw 25.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSG starting from Hodges Amanda, who sale 2,712 shares at the price of $148.66 back on Aug 10. After this action, Hodges Amanda now owns 4,969 shares of Republic Services, Inc., valued at $403,166 using the latest closing price.

DelGhiaccio Brian M, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of Republic Services, Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $149.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that DelGhiaccio Brian M is holding 5,071 shares at $823,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.85 for the present operating margin

+28.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Republic Services, Inc. stands at +11.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.43. Equity return is now at value 16.53, with 5.61 for asset returns.

Based on Republic Services, Inc. (RSG), the company’s capital structure generated 124.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.50. Total debt to assets is 41.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.