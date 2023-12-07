Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) is above average at 29.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is $68.21, which is $4.44 above the current market price. The public float for REG is 183.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REG on December 07, 2023 was 974.58K shares.

REG) stock’s latest price update

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.21 in comparison to its previous close of 64.55, however, the company has experienced a 3.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that REITs’ financials are not accurately captured by computers due to realities that are not reflected by GAAP and also to adjusted numbers. REIT balance sheets have improved in terms of debt maturities, liquidity, and maturity ladders, but Loan to Value ratios have not significantly changed. For specific REITs, investors should focus especially on the debt maturity ladder.

REG’s Market Performance

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has seen a 3.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.15% gain in the past month and a -0.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for REG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.27% for REG’s stock, with a 4.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for REG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $72 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REG Trading at 5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REG rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.93. In addition, Regency Centers Corporation saw 2.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REG starting from ROTH ALAN TODD, who sale 3,869 shares at the price of $64.58 back on Dec 05. After this action, ROTH ALAN TODD now owns 13,250 shares of Regency Centers Corporation, valued at $249,875 using the latest closing price.

STEIN MARTIN E JR, the Executive Chairman of Regency Centers Corporation, sale 125,000 shares at $66.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that STEIN MARTIN E JR is holding 343,399 shares at $8,313,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.50 for the present operating margin

+46.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regency Centers Corporation stands at +41.07. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 5.62, with 3.18 for asset returns.

Based on Regency Centers Corporation (REG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.33. Total debt to assets is 39.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.