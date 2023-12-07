Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 7.14. However, the company has seen a 0.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that Small-cap stocks to buy offer a window into the future of the global economy, encapsulating companies with market capitalizations upwards of $250 million and $2.5 billion. These are the potential giants of tomorrow, starting as small-caps and gradually ascending to large or even mega-cap status through consistent earnings expansion.

Is It Worth Investing in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RWT is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is $8.40, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for RWT is 117.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.43% of that float. On December 07, 2023, RWT’s average trading volume was 1.28M shares.

RWT’s Market Performance

The stock of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has seen a 0.14% increase in the past week, with a 4.85% rise in the past month, and a -7.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for RWT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.85% for RWT stock, with a simple moving average of 3.92% for the last 200 days.

RWT Trading at 3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc. saw 5.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWT starting from COCHRANE COLLIN L., who sale 11,706 shares at the price of $6.86 back on Dec 20. After this action, COCHRANE COLLIN L. now owns 56,899 shares of Redwood Trust Inc., valued at $80,303 using the latest closing price.

Stone Andrew P, the Chief Legal Officer of Redwood Trust Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $6.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Stone Andrew P is holding 106,821 shares at $48,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.56 for the present operating margin

+94.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust Inc. stands at -23.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.45. Equity return is now at value -6.31, with -0.54 for asset returns.

Based on Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.57. Total debt to assets is 90.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 897.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.