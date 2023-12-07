Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) has gone down by -12.13% for the week, with a -21.23% drop in the past month and a -20.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.52% for RCAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.08% for RCAT’s stock, with a -24.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RCAT is also noteworthy at 0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RCAT is $5.00, which is $4.24 above than the current price. The public float for RCAT is 33.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. The average trading volume of RCAT on December 07, 2023 was 133.30K shares.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.00 in comparison to its previous close of 0.85, however, the company has experienced a -12.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, announces that Dr. Allan Evans, Chief Operating Officer, will present a corporate overview at the ThinkEquity Conference. The conference is being held on October 19, 2023 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

RCAT Trading at -17.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -17.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCAT fell by -12.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8765. In addition, Red Cat Holdings Inc saw -19.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCAT starting from Evans Allan Thomas, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Sep 27. After this action, Evans Allan Thomas now owns 1,443,945 shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc, valued at $9,650 using the latest closing price.

Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR, the Director of Red Cat Holdings Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR is holding 819,488 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-245.16 for the present operating margin

-3.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Cat Holdings Inc stands at -273.29. The total capital return value is set at -35.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.11. Equity return is now at value -46.19, with -42.69 for asset returns.

Based on Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.66. Total debt to assets is 3.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.