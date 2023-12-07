Real-Time Update: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) has gone up by 6.08% for the week, with a 46.73% rise in the past month and a 11.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.41% for TWST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.87% for TWST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 40.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) is $27.78, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for TWST is 55.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TWST on December 07, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

TWST) stock’s latest price update

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST)’s stock price has soared by 5.39 in relation to previous closing price of 24.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), which provides thematic multi-cap exposure to innovation across sectors, has gained 35.2%, becoming the best-performing ETF of November.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $27 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWST Trading at 34.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares surge +42.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.26. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corp saw 9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Cho Dennis, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.20 back on May 10. After this action, Cho Dennis now owns 29,297 shares of Twist Bioscience Corp, valued at $132,000 using the latest closing price.

Starovasnik Melissa A., the Director of Twist Bioscience Corp, sale 1,732 shares at $26.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Starovasnik Melissa A. is holding 11,340 shares at $45,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.41 for the present operating margin

+36.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corp stands at -83.48. The total capital return value is set at -25.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.01. Equity return is now at value -28.97, with -23.55 for asset returns.

Based on Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST), the company’s capital structure generated 15.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.11. Total debt to assets is 12.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.