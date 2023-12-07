Real-Time Update: Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) has seen a 44.95% increase in the past week, with a 47.20% gain in the past month, and a -3.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.84% for FTFT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.10% for FTFT’s stock, with a -11.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTFT is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FTFT is $71.50, which is $13.21 above the current price. The public float for FTFT is 10.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTFT on December 07, 2023 was 35.28K shares.

FTFT) stock’s latest price update

Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 17.95 compared to its previous closing price of 0.92. However, the company has seen a gain of 44.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2022-09-08 that A subsidiary of a blockchain application technology developer is moving forward in its acquisition bid for a Korean financial services firm that provides online brokerage services, IPOs and other related services. Future FinTech Hong Kong Limited (FTFT HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Future FinTech Group Inc.

FTFT Trading at 21.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.75%, as shares surge +43.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTFT rose by +44.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7782. In addition, Future FinTech Group Inc saw -41.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FTFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.06 for the present operating margin

+21.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Future FinTech Group Inc stands at -57.06. The total capital return value is set at -18.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.25. Equity return is now at value -17.63, with -14.81 for asset returns.

Based on Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.49. Total debt to assets is 5.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.