Real-Time Update: First Bancorp PR (FBP) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of First Bancorp PR (FBP) has seen a 3.54% increase in the past week, with a 8.61% gain in the past month, and a 12.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for FBP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.20% for FBP stock, with a simple moving average of 18.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) Right Now?

First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for First Bancorp PR (FBP) by analysts is $16.30, which is $0.78 above the current market price. The public float for FBP is 168.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of FBP was 1.13M shares.

FBP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) has plunged by -1.96 when compared to previous closing price of 15.83, but the company has seen a 3.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Bank stocks are on a roll in November on investor optimism about no further rate hikes, with United Bankshares (UBSI), Wintrust Financial (WTFC), First BanCorp. (FBP), TowneBank (TOWN) and WSFS Financial (WSFS) outperforming the S&P 500 index.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FBP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FBP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on December 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FBP Trading at 10.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP rose by +3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.96. In addition, First Bancorp PR saw 22.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from Heffern John A., who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $11.61 back on Mar 15. After this action, Heffern John A. now owns 84,895 shares of First Bancorp PR, valued at $34,827 using the latest closing price.

Dedrick Tracey A, the Director of First Bancorp PR, purchase 500 shares at $12.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Dedrick Tracey A is holding 25,928 shares at $6,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Bancorp PR stands at +30.76. The total capital return value is set at 17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 23.09, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on First Bancorp PR (FBP), the company’s capital structure generated 76.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.39. Total debt to assets is 5.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Bancorp PR (FBP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.