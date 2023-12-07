Real-Time Update: BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, BBAR stock has gone down by -5.35%, with a monthly gain of 23.49% and a quarterly surge of 1.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.39% for BBVA Argentina ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.12% for BBAR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) Right Now?

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) is $4.50, which is -$0.81 below the current market price. The public float for BBAR is 204.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBAR on December 07, 2023 was 785.60K shares.

BBAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) has decreased by -2.93 when compared to last closing price of 5.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.35% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Belen Fourcade – IR Ines Lanusse – Investor Relations Officer Conference Call Participants Carlos Gomez – HSBC Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting.

BBAR Trading at 19.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +23.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, BBVA Argentina ADR saw 43.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BBVA Argentina ADR stands at +8.26. The total capital return value is set at 73.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.29. Equity return is now at value 19.26, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.34. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.