Ready Capital Corp (RC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RC is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RC is $11.38, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for RC is 170.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.30% of that float. The average trading volume for RC on December 07, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

RC) stock’s latest price update

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC)’s stock price has dropped by -2.66 in relation to previous closing price of 10.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Despite big yields, these shares are still cheap. Fat dividends that grow with short-term rates are a nice hedge. The yields are between 9% and 9.5% today, but they are due for a big dividend increase starting in March 2024. Bigger dividends should increase valuation.

RC’s Market Performance

Ready Capital Corp (RC) has seen a 1.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.02% gain in the past month and a -4.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for RC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.51% for RC’s stock, with a -2.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RC Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RC rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.10. In addition, Ready Capital Corp saw -6.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RC starting from Capasse Thomas E, who sale 26,623 shares at the price of $10.70 back on Aug 15. After this action, Capasse Thomas E now owns 0 shares of Ready Capital Corp, valued at $284,866 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Ready Capital Corp, purchase 3,841 shares at $11.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 60,406 shares at $42,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.56 for the present operating margin

+87.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ready Capital Corp stands at +21.17. The total capital return value is set at 6.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 14.91, with 2.71 for asset returns.

Based on Ready Capital Corp (RC), the company’s capital structure generated 518.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.84. Total debt to assets is 80.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 496.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ready Capital Corp (RC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.