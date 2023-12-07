Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QH)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.24 in comparison to its previous close of 1.45, however, the company has experienced a 30.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-05-02 that Small-cap Chinese stocks have been attracting plenty of attention in recent days, according to data from Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

Is It Worth Investing in Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QH) Right Now?

Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) by analysts is $191.04, which is $25.68 above the current market price. QH currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of QH was 26.61K shares.

QH’s Market Performance

QH’s stock has seen a 30.77% increase for the week, with a 23.19% rise in the past month and a 0.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.64% for Quhuo Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.00% for QH’s stock, with a 4.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for QH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on August 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

QH Trading at 27.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.71%, as shares surge +20.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QH rose by +30.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3122. In addition, Quhuo Ltd ADR saw 41.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.70 for the present operating margin

+6.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quhuo Ltd ADR stands at -0.34. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.66.

Based on Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH), the company’s capital structure generated 14.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.43. Total debt to assets is 6.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 3.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.