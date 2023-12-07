Quetta Acquisition Corp. (QETA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Is It Worth Investing in Quetta Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: QETA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

QETA currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of QETA on December 07, 2023 was 250.01K shares.

QETA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Quetta Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: QETA) has surged by 0.10 when compared to previous closing price of 10.08, but the company has seen a 0.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QETA Trading at 0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.10% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QETA rose by +0.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Quetta Acquisition Corp. saw 0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Quetta Acquisition Corp. (QETA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.