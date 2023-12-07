Quantum Corp (QMCO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.63 in relation to its previous close of 0.27. However, the company has experienced a -10.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Quantum Corp. (QMCO) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quantum Corp (QMCO) is $1.50, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for QMCO is 89.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QMCO on December 07, 2023 was 320.42K shares.

QMCO’s Market Performance

QMCO stock saw a decrease of -10.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -43.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -58.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.56% for Quantum Corp (QMCO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.57% for QMCO’s stock, with a -69.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QMCO Trading at -45.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.36%, as shares sank -47.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QMCO fell by -10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3510. In addition, Quantum Corp saw -76.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QMCO starting from Cabrera Brian E, who sale 5,543 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Nov 02. After this action, Cabrera Brian E now owns 221,887 shares of Quantum Corp, valued at $2,586 using the latest closing price.

Lerner James J, the President & CEO of Quantum Corp, sale 36,045 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Lerner James J is holding 1,704,908 shares at $21,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.91 for the present operating margin

+32.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Corp stands at -9.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Quantum Corp (QMCO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.