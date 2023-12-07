Qorvo Inc (QRVO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QRVO is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QRVO is $106.59, which is $9.08 above the current price. The public float for QRVO is 96.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QRVO on December 07, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

QRVO) stock’s latest price update

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 97.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Qorvo (QRVO) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

QRVO’s Market Performance

Qorvo Inc (QRVO) has experienced a 1.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.63% rise in the past month, and a -1.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for QRVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.30% for QRVO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.04% for the last 200 days.

QRVO Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.96. In addition, Qorvo Inc saw 7.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from RHINES WALDEN C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $93.19 back on Nov 27. After this action, RHINES WALDEN C now owns 67,145 shares of Qorvo Inc, valued at $465,950 using the latest closing price.

FEGO PAUL J, the SVP, Global Operations of Qorvo Inc, sale 4,627 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that FEGO PAUL J is holding 32,732 shares at $439,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.26 for the present operating margin

+37.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc stands at +2.89. The total capital return value is set at 5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value -2.47, with -1.43 for asset returns.

Based on Qorvo Inc (QRVO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.38. Total debt to assets is 31.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qorvo Inc (QRVO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.