Qiagen NV (QGEN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Qiagen NV (QGEN) has seen a 1.40% increase in the past week, with a 6.41% gain in the past month, and a 0.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for QGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.05% for QGEN stock, with a simple moving average of -4.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) is above average at 28.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qiagen NV (QGEN) is $48.80, which is $7.06 above the current market price. The public float for QGEN is 227.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QGEN on December 07, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

QGEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) has increased by 0.71 when compared to last closing price of 41.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that QIAGEN’s (QGEN) latest launches will better address the special needs of researchers working with challenging samples, allowing them to work more efficiently.

QGEN Trading at 6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.26. In addition, Qiagen NV saw -16.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+63.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qiagen NV stands at +19.76. The total capital return value is set at 10.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.12. Equity return is now at value 9.47, with 5.35 for asset returns.

Based on Qiagen NV (QGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 56.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.06. Total debt to assets is 31.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Qiagen NV (QGEN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.