ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) has jumped by 6.95 compared to previous close of 1.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 45.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProQR Therapeutics NV. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through transformative RNA therapies based on its proprietary Axiomer® RNA editing technology platform, today announced that Company management will participate in the HC Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Is It Worth Investing in ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PRQR is at 0.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PRQR is $3.45, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for PRQR is 50.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume for PRQR on December 07, 2023 was 213.41K shares.

PRQR’s Market Performance

PRQR stock saw an increase of 45.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 63.93% and a quarterly increase of 27.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.21% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.66% for PRQR’s stock, with a 7.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRQR stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for PRQR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRQR in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $2 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRQR Trading at 47.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.07%, as shares surge +48.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRQR rose by +45.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5200. In addition, ProQR Therapeutics N.V saw -45.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1622.02 for the present operating margin

+37.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProQR Therapeutics N.V stands at -1612.86. The total capital return value is set at -47.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.85. Equity return is now at value -64.10, with -26.78 for asset returns.

Based on ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.12. Total debt to assets is 12.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.