Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, PCOR stock has gone up by 0.30%, with a monthly gain of 17.57% and a quarterly plunge of -11.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.88% for Procore Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.04% for PCOR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) by analysts is $68.00, which is $8.3 above the current market price. The public float for PCOR is 126.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.96% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of PCOR was 1.31M shares.

PCOR) stock’s latest price update

Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR)’s stock price has dropped by -2.42 in relation to previous closing price of 61.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-06 that Procore is the leading vendor in the construction industry software space. After quarters of watchful scrutiny, the company finally saw elongated sales cycles at the end of Q3 and has significantly reduced its growth expectations for this quarter and for 2024. Despite the revenue growth slowdown, the company has been able to achieve significant improvements in operating margins and free cash flow.

PCOR Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.62. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc saw 26.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., who sale 68,000 shares at the price of $59.91 back on Dec 01. After this action, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. now owns 539,799 shares of Procore Technologies Inc, valued at $4,074,111 using the latest closing price.

Durling Joy Driscoll, the Chief Data Officer of Procore Technologies Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $59.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Durling Joy Driscoll is holding 108,036 shares at $298,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.02 for the present operating margin

+77.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc stands at -39.84. The total capital return value is set at -22.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.15. Equity return is now at value -20.58, with -13.37 for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.79. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.