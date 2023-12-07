Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) by analysts is $2.49, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for PLG is 74.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of PLG was 116.01K shares.

PLG) stock’s latest price update

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.49 in comparison to its previous close of 1.13, however, the company has experienced a -11.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-30 that Nickel spot prices were lower last month. Nickel market news – BMI forecasts a nearly 2 million tonne nickel supply gap by 2030 and says nickel requires the largest critical mineral investment of $66 billion. Nickel company news – Nickel Industries conditional 19.99% placement to PT United Tractors Tbk raises A$943m. Poseidon Nickel updated Black Swan disseminated Resource of 26.3Mt at 0.72% nickel.

PLG’s Market Performance

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) has seen a -11.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.94% decline in the past month and a -14.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for PLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.20% for PLG’s stock, with a -21.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PLG Trading at -2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares sank -0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLG fell by -11.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0474. In addition, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. saw -39.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLG

The total capital return value is set at -11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.59. Equity return is now at value -19.45, with -10.92 for asset returns.

Based on Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.22. Total debt to assets is 0.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.22.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.