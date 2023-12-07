Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PFGC is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PFGC is $75.38, which is $10.39 above the current price. The public float for PFGC is 151.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFGC on December 07, 2023 was 889.81K shares.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.27 in relation to its previous close of 66.50. However, the company has experienced a 1.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PFGC’s Market Performance

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has seen a 1.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.98% gain in the past month and a 9.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for PFGC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.40% for PFGC stock, with a simple moving average of 9.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFGC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PFGC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PFGC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $72 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFGC Trading at 9.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFGC rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.08. In addition, Performance Food Group Company saw 11.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFGC starting from SINGER DAVID V, who sale 955 shares at the price of $62.76 back on Nov 20. After this action, SINGER DAVID V now owns 9,417 shares of Performance Food Group Company, valued at $59,936 using the latest closing price.

Hagerty Patrick T., the of Performance Food Group Company, sale 2,000 shares at $55.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Hagerty Patrick T. is holding 155,035 shares at $111,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.34 for the present operating margin

+10.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Food Group Company stands at +0.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 11.68, with 3.31 for asset returns.

Based on Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.88. Total debt to assets is 37.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.94 and the total asset turnover is 4.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.