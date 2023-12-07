Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.25 compared to its previous closing price of 154.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-04 that Paylocity, a cloud-based human resources and payroll software solutions company, acquired headcount planning firm Trace. The move will enable Paylocity to expand its platform and offer labor planning tools to model, forecast, implement and analyze headcount decisions, the company said in a Monday (Dec. 4) press release.

Is It Worth Investing in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) is above average at 58.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) is $203.76, which is $54.43 above the current market price. The public float for PCTY is 43.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PCTY on December 07, 2023 was 468.64K shares.

PCTY’s Market Performance

PCTY’s stock has seen a -4.69% decrease for the week, with a 0.23% rise in the past month and a -23.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for Paylocity Holding Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.64% for PCTY’s stock, with a -19.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCTY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PCTY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PCTY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $160 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCTY Trading at -12.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCTY fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.73. In addition, Paylocity Holding Corp saw -23.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCTY starting from Sarowitz Steven I, who sale 5,475 shares at the price of $160.11 back on Dec 04. After this action, Sarowitz Steven I now owns 9,612,376 shares of Paylocity Holding Corp, valued at $876,602 using the latest closing price.

Sarowitz Steven I, the Director of Paylocity Holding Corp, sale 20,197 shares at $160.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Sarowitz Steven I is holding 9,617,851 shares at $3,232,934 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+67.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paylocity Holding Corp stands at +11.99. The total capital return value is set at 19.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.74. Equity return is now at value 19.29, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY), the company’s capital structure generated 8.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.70. Total debt to assets is 1.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.