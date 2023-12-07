Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.03 in relation to its previous close of 7.79. However, the company has experienced a 4.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that U.S. equity markets extended their rebound to a third-straight week as benchmark interest rates dipped on economic data and corporate earnings reports showing a more distinct cooldown in economic activity. Gaining for a third-straight week and extending its rebound to nearly 10% since dipping into “correction territory” at the end of October, the S&P 500 gained another 2.4% this week. Lifted by the retreat in benchmark interest rates, real estate equities have roared back to life over the past three weeks. Equity REITs and Mortgage REITs each gained another 4.7%.

Is It Worth Investing in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ORC is 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ORC is $17.50, which is $9.79 above the current price. The public float for ORC is 52.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORC on December 07, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

ORC’s Market Performance

The stock of Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) has seen a 4.05% increase in the past week, with a 12.06% rise in the past month, and a -16.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for ORC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.77% for ORC stock, with a simple moving average of -18.67% for the last 200 days.

ORC Trading at 6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC rose by +4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.32. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc saw -26.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORC starting from Cauley Robert E, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Oct 13. After this action, Cauley Robert E now owns 112,309 shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc, valued at $111,050 using the latest closing price.

Cauley Robert E, the Chief Executive Officer of Orchid Island Capital Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $7.86 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Cauley Robert E is holding 97,309 shares at $235,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1798.73 for the present operating margin

-32.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc stands at -2362.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.83. Equity return is now at value -7.25, with -0.72 for asset returns.

Based on Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC), the company’s capital structure generated 769.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.