Ooma Inc (OOMA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.28 compared to its previous closing price of 11.85. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) Right Now?

Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 156.48x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OOMA is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OOMA is $18.00, which is $7.85 above the current market price. The public float for OOMA is 22.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume for OOMA on December 07, 2023 was 58.97K shares.

OOMA’s Market Performance

OOMA’s stock has seen a -8.98% decrease for the week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month and a -23.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for Ooma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.70% for OOMA’s stock, with a -17.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OOMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OOMA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for OOMA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for OOMA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $18 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OOMA Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OOMA fell by -8.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.51. In addition, Ooma Inc saw -21.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OOMA starting from Pearce William D, who sale 5,100 shares at the price of $14.05 back on Jun 16. After this action, Pearce William D now owns 147,368 shares of Ooma Inc, valued at $71,672 using the latest closing price.

Gustke James A., the Vice President of Marketing of Ooma Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $13.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Gustke James A. is holding 160,010 shares at $198,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OOMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.32 for the present operating margin

+62.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ooma Inc stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -4.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.38. Equity return is now at value 2.64, with 1.26 for asset returns.

Based on Ooma Inc (OOMA), the company’s capital structure generated 22.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.19. Total debt to assets is 10.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ooma Inc (OOMA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.