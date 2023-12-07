Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX) has seen a -2.25% decrease in the past week, with a 1.23% gain in the past month, and a -16.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.88% for ONTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.71% for ONTX’s stock, with a -26.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ONTX is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX) is $7.50, which is $6.85 above the current market price. The public float for ONTX is 20.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On December 07, 2023, ONTX’s average trading volume was 75.66K shares.

ONTX) stock’s latest price update

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.49 in comparison to its previous close of 0.70, however, the company has experienced a -2.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-28 that NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), (“Onconova”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that Steven Fruchtman, M.D.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONTX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ONTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONTX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $7 based on the research report published on March 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ONTX Trading at -2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTX fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6623. In addition, Onconova Therapeutics Inc saw 0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8684.51 for the present operating margin

+93.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Onconova Therapeutics Inc stands at -8391.15. The total capital return value is set at -52.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.96. Equity return is now at value -84.30, with -57.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.