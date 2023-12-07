Nutrien Ltd (NTR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTR is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NTR is $71.35, which is $17.96 above the current price. The public float for NTR is 494.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTR on December 07, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.06 in comparison to its previous close of 53.36, however, the company has experienced a -3.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that While Nutrien (NTR) faces pricing headwinds, it benefits from solid demand for fertilizers, backed by the strength in global agriculture markets.

NTR’s Market Performance

Nutrien Ltd (NTR) has seen a -3.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.80% decline in the past month and a -14.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for NTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.28% for NTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.27% for the last 200 days.

NTR Trading at -6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR fell by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.22. In addition, Nutrien Ltd saw -26.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+38.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd stands at +20.22. The total capital return value is set at 27.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.75. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 4.15 for asset returns.

Based on Nutrien Ltd (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.60. Total debt to assets is 21.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nutrien Ltd (NTR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.