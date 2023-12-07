Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.11 compared to its previous closing price of 7.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 35.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-04 that SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that it will host a live webcast to review clinical data from the Phase 1 clinical trials of its Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader programs, NX-5945 and NX-2127, which are being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, at 8:30 p.m. PST (11:30 p.m. EST) on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NRIX is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) is $26.85, which is $18.51 above the current market price. The public float for NRIX is 44.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.87% of that float. On December 07, 2023, NRIX’s average trading volume was 580.80K shares.

NRIX’s Market Performance

NRIX stock saw an increase of 35.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 41.15% and a quarterly increase of -7.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.76% for Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.58% for NRIX’s stock, with a -4.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRIX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for NRIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NRIX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $25 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NRIX Trading at 35.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.07%, as shares surge +38.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRIX rose by +35.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.31. In addition, Nurix Therapeutics Inc saw -24.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRIX starting from Hansen Gwenn, who sale 1,633 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Oct 31. After this action, Hansen Gwenn now owns 33,529 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc, valued at $8,487 using the latest closing price.

Ring Christine, the Chief Legal Officer of Nurix Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,232 shares at $5.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Ring Christine is holding 15,263 shares at $6,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-476.01 for the present operating margin

+72.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nurix Therapeutics Inc stands at -466.93. The total capital return value is set at -54.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.52. Equity return is now at value -51.60, with -38.75 for asset returns.

Based on Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.79. Total debt to assets is 2.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.