Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.79 in relation to its previous close of 36.38. However, the company has experienced a -5.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is 4.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NOG is 1.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) is $51.46, which is $16.46 above the current market price. The public float for NOG is 93.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.90% of that float. On December 07, 2023, NOG’s average trading volume was 1.42M shares.

NOG’s Market Performance

NOG stock saw a decrease of -5.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.96% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.08% for NOG stock, with a simple moving average of -1.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NOG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $46 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOG Trading at -8.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOG fell by -5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.80. In addition, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. saw 13.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOG starting from Dirlam Adam A., who sale 1,392 shares at the price of $37.62 back on Dec 01. After this action, Dirlam Adam A. now owns 58,180 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., valued at $52,374 using the latest closing price.

Evans James B., the Chief Technical Officer of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., sale 630 shares at $37.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Evans James B. is holding 38,097 shares at $23,704 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+64.47 for the present operating margin

+66.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stands at +38.94. The total capital return value is set at 77.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.02. Equity return is now at value 64.17, with 20.05 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG), the company’s capital structure generated 204.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.18. Total debt to assets is 53.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.