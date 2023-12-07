noco-noco Inc (NCNC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, NCNC stock has gone up by 1.59%, with a monthly decline of -18.89% and a quarterly plunge of -72.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.22% for noco-noco Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.05% for NCNC’s stock, with a -96.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC) is above average at 3.82x. The 36-month beta value for NCNC is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NCNC is 76.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. The average trading volume of NCNC on December 07, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.00 in relation to its previous close of 0.26. However, the company has experienced a 1.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NCNC Trading at -49.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares sank -23.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNC fell by -2.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2559. In addition, noco-noco Inc saw -97.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNC

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.44. Equity return is now at value 0.96, with 0.91 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.42.

Conclusion

In summary, noco-noco Inc (NCNC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.