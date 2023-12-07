NET Power Inc (NPWR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NPWR is at -0.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NPWR is $20.25, which is $10.63 above the current market price. The public float for NPWR is 17.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.66% of that float. The average trading volume for NPWR on December 07, 2023 was 310.50K shares.

NPWR) stock’s latest price update

NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.42 in comparison to its previous close of 9.04, however, the company has experienced a 13.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-15 that David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital cut its stakes in its top two holdings, U.S. housebuilder Green Brick Partners and Pennsylvania coal miner Consol Energy, and instead plowed millions into gold in the third quarter, the New York hedge fund’s 13-F filings show.

NPWR’s Market Performance

NPWR’s stock has risen by 13.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.79% and a quarterly drop of -38.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.75% for NET Power Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.80% for NPWR’s stock, with a -21.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPWR stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for NPWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NPWR in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $36 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NPWR Trading at -25.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares sank -26.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPWR rose by +13.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.74. In addition, NET Power Inc saw -5.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPWR starting from MAHON JAMES, who sale 26,126 shares at the price of $15.12 back on Sep 13. After this action, MAHON JAMES now owns 0 shares of NET Power Inc, valued at $394,975 using the latest closing price.

MAHON JAMES, the General Counsel and Secretary of NET Power Inc, sale 5,268 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that MAHON JAMES is holding 26,126 shares at $79,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPWR

The total capital return value is set at -1.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.32. Equity return is now at value -82.58, with -12.58 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NET Power Inc (NPWR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.