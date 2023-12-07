Nerdy Inc (NRDY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nerdy Inc (NRDY) by analysts is $4.67, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for NRDY is 65.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.39% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of NRDY was 806.41K shares.

NRDY) stock’s latest price update

Nerdy Inc (NYSE: NRDY)’s stock price has plunge by 0.68relation to previous closing price of 2.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that There’s a strong argument to be made that investors should consider mid-cap AI stocks currently. The markets expect that the Fed will hold interest rates steady moving forward.

NRDY’s Market Performance

Nerdy Inc (NRDY) has experienced a 12.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.22% drop in the past month, and a -38.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.73% for NRDY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.19% for NRDY’s stock, with a -19.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRDY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NRDY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NRDY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NRDY Trading at -3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDY rose by +12.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Nerdy Inc saw 31.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRDY starting from Pello Jason H., who sale 37,351 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Nov 16. After this action, Pello Jason H. now owns 1,578,238 shares of Nerdy Inc, valued at $93,751 using the latest closing price.

Swenson Christopher C., the Chief Legal Officer of Nerdy Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $3.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Swenson Christopher C. is holding 1,287,176 shares at $97,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.54 for the present operating margin

+68.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nerdy Inc stands at -21.76. The total capital return value is set at -99.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.19. Equity return is now at value -87.86, with -32.86 for asset returns.

Based on Nerdy Inc (NRDY), the company’s capital structure generated 7.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.74. Total debt to assets is 2.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nerdy Inc (NRDY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.