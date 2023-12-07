Neonode Inc. (NEON) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 22.82 compared to its previous closing price of 1.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 48.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-01 that STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday November 9, 2023. The Company will host a conference call Thursday November 9, 2023, at 10AM Eastern Time (ET)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

Is It Worth Investing in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NEON is also noteworthy at 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NEON is $4.50, which is $6.67 above than the current price. The public float for NEON is 11.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume of NEON on December 07, 2023 was 39.42K shares.

NEON’s Market Performance

The stock of Neonode Inc. (NEON) has seen a 48.78% increase in the past week, with a 26.21% rise in the past month, and a 7.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.46% for NEON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.02% for NEON’s stock, with a -60.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEON stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NEON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEON in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $12 based on the research report published on November 11, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

NEON Trading at 37.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.54%, as shares surge +39.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEON rose by +48.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2540. In addition, Neonode Inc. saw -66.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.84 for the present operating margin

+76.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neonode Inc. stands at -86.12. The total capital return value is set at -26.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.42. Equity return is now at value -24.72, with -25.13 for asset returns.

Based on Neonode Inc. (NEON), the company’s capital structure generated 1.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.32. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Neonode Inc. (NEON) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.