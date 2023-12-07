Neogen Corp. (NEOG): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09.

The public float for NEOG is 216.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEOG on December 07, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

NEOG) stock’s latest price update

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ: NEOG)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.75 in comparison to its previous close of 17.69, however, the company has experienced a 6.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Neogen will be able to highlight its biosecurity and horse health products, like the COMPANION range of cleansers and disinfection solutions, through the latest collaboration.

NEOG’s Market Performance

Neogen Corp. (NEOG) has experienced a 6.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.78% rise in the past month, and a -7.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for NEOG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.18% for NEOG’s stock, with a -4.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEOG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NEOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEOG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEOG Trading at 11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +14.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.45. In addition, Neogen Corp. saw 18.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from BOEHM WILLIAM T, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $16.05 back on Nov 03. After this action, BOEHM WILLIAM T now owns 26,509 shares of Neogen Corp., valued at $32,110 using the latest closing price.

Jones Douglas Edward, the Chief Operating Officer of Neogen Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $15.17 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Jones Douglas Edward is holding 36,131 shares at $151,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Equity return is now at value -1.32, with -0.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Neogen Corp. (NEOG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.