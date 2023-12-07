Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) has surged by 3.88 when compared to previous closing price of 2.32, but the company has seen a 4.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that Nanotechnology stocks could be the next big trend in growth investing. This application of nanotech could profoundly impact many sectors of the economy, ranging from healthcare to manufacturing to space flight.

Is It Worth Investing in Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) by analysts is $10.00, which is $7.59 above the current market price. The public float for NNDM is 243.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.57% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of NNDM was 1.51M shares.

NNDM’s Market Performance

NNDM stock saw a decrease of 4.78% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.12% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.10% for NNDM stock, with a simple moving average of -9.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNDM stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NNDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNDM in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on October 21, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

NNDM Trading at -6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNDM rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR saw 4.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-300.24 for the present operating margin

+20.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR stands at -521.22. The total capital return value is set at -10.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.06. Equity return is now at value -18.15, with -17.45 for asset returns.

Based on Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.48. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -10.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.