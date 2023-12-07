Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) is $94.00, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for MHK is 52.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MHK on December 07, 2023 was 849.49K shares.

MHK) stock’s latest price update

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.88 in relation to its previous close of 91.68. However, the company has experienced a 6.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants James Brunk – Chief Financial Officer Jeff Lorberbaum – Chairman and CEO Chris Wellborn – President and COO Conference Call Participants Matthew Bouley – Barclays John Lovallo – UBS Joe Ahlersmeyer – Deutsche Bank Susan Maklari – Goldman Sachs Stephen Kim – Evercore Keith Hughes – Truist Phil Ng – Jefferies Andrew Harvey – JPMorgan Adam Baumgarten – Zelman Kathryn Thompson – Thompson Research Group Truman Patterson – Wolfe Research Laura Champine – Loop Capital Eric Bouchard – Cleveland Research Rafe Jadrosich – Bank of America Operator Good morning, everyone. My name is Jamie, and I will be your conference operator today.

MHK’s Market Performance

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) has seen a 6.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.97% gain in the past month and a -1.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for MHK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.51% for MHK stock, with a simple moving average of -2.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MHK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MHK by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MHK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $85 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MHK Trading at 12.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +13.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHK rose by +6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.85. In addition, Mohawk Industries, Inc. saw -8.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MHK starting from Patton Rodney David, who sale 279 shares at the price of $83.91 back on Nov 17. After this action, Patton Rodney David now owns 14,208 shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc., valued at $23,411 using the latest closing price.

LORBERBAUM JEFFREY S, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Mohawk Industries, Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $86.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that LORBERBAUM JEFFREY S is holding 14,200 shares at $2,158,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MHK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+25.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mohawk Industries, Inc. stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 9.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.24. Equity return is now at value -7.23, with -4.05 for asset returns.

Based on Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK), the company’s capital structure generated 40.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.69. Total debt to assets is 22.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.