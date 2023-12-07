Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MCW is 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MCW is $8.95, which is $1.12 above the current price. The public float for MCW is 89.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCW on December 07, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

MCW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) has jumped by 2.09 compared to previous close of 7.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants John Lai – Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer Jed Gold – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Kessler – Morgan Stanley Justin Kleber – Baird John Heinbockel – Guggenheim Michael Lasser – UBS Randy Konik – Jefferies Chris O’Cull – Stifel Tristan Thomas-Martin – BMO Capital Markets Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to Mister Car Wash’s Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ending September 30, 2023. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode.

MCW’s Market Performance

Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) has seen a 5.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 30.28% gain in the past month and a 19.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for MCW.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.05% for MCW’s stock, with a 0.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCW stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MCW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MCW in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCW Trading at 26.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +24.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCW rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.26. In addition, Mister Car Wash Inc saw -15.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCW starting from Hartmann Markus, who sale 552 shares at the price of $7.71 back on Dec 04. After this action, Hartmann Markus now owns 1,476 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc, valued at $4,256 using the latest closing price.

Lai John Lo-minn, the Chief Executive Officer of Mister Car Wash Inc, sale 198,200 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Lai John Lo-minn is holding 2,564,226 shares at $1,191,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+57.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mister Car Wash Inc stands at +12.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.75. Equity return is now at value 10.25, with 3.11 for asset returns.

Based on Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW), the company’s capital structure generated 213.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.11. Total debt to assets is 57.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 208.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.