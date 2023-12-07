Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) is 25.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAA is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) is $139.74, which is $12.61 above the current market price. The public float for MAA is 115.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% of that float. On December 07, 2023, MAA’s average trading volume was 819.09K shares.

MAA) stock’s latest price update

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.54 in relation to its previous close of 126.45. However, the company has experienced a 2.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that Fortune reported in November that rent is cheaper than mortgages in 95 out of 97 major metropolitan areas in the U.S. These rental market trends were from Bank of America’s economists. “[T]heir analysis found that ‘rent was still cheaper than mortgages in all but two of 97 major Metro Areas,’ as of October, despite the fact that both rents and mortgage payments have gotten more expensive, relative to median income, since the pandemic.

MAA’s Market Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) has experienced a 2.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.41% rise in the past month, and a -9.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for MAA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.49% for MAA’s stock, with a -11.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAA stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for MAA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAA in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $144 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAA Trading at 1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAA rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.22. In addition, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. saw -19.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAA starting from SANDERS WILLIAM REID, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $115.74 back on Nov 01. After this action, SANDERS WILLIAM REID now owns 28,627 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., valued at $231,477 using the latest closing price.

SANDERS WILLIAM REID, the Director of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., purchase 200 shares at $115.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that SANDERS WILLIAM REID is holding 200 shares at $23,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.09 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. stands at +31.54. The total capital return value is set at 5.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 9.66, with 5.16 for asset returns.

Based on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA), the company’s capital structure generated 73.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.44. Total debt to assets is 39.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.