MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGPI is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MGPI is $134.57, which is $50.76 above the current price. The public float for MGPI is 13.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGPI on December 07, 2023 was 112.41K shares.

MGPI) stock’s latest price update

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.09 in comparison to its previous close of 92.19, however, the company has experienced a -5.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for MGP (MGPI) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

MGPI’s Market Performance

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) has experienced a -5.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.85% drop in the past month, and a -26.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for MGPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.49% for MGPI’s stock, with a -18.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGPI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for MGPI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MGPI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $125 based on the research report published on October 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MGPI Trading at -13.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares sank -13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGPI fell by -5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.93. In addition, MGP Ingredients, Inc. saw -21.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGPI starting from COLO DAVID, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $87.70 back on Dec 06. After this action, COLO DAVID now owns 83,782 shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc., valued at $87,700 using the latest closing price.

Gall Brandon, the VP and Chief Financial Officer of MGP Ingredients, Inc., purchase 252 shares at $87.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Gall Brandon is holding 34,588 shares at $21,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+32.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGP Ingredients, Inc. stands at +13.88. The total capital return value is set at 15.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.65. Equity return is now at value 12.71, with 7.85 for asset returns.

Based on MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI), the company’s capital structure generated 32.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.76. Total debt to assets is 20.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.