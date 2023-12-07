Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Mativ Holdings Inc (NYSE: MATV)’s stock price has dropped by -8.84 in relation to previous closing price of 13.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-26 that ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MATV) will issue a press release announcing the Company’s third quarter 2023 results after the market closes on November 8, 2023 and hold a conference call to discuss results on November 9, 2023. Mativ will use a presentation to accompany its conference call. The presentation can be found on the Company’s Web site in advance of the earnings conference call. The presentation can also be accessed via the earnings conference call webcas.

Is It Worth Investing in Mativ Holdings Inc (NYSE: MATV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MATV is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MATV is $21.00, which is $8.94 above than the current price. The public float for MATV is 52.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.05% of that float. The average trading volume of MATV on December 07, 2023 was 503.63K shares.

MATV’s Market Performance

The stock of Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV) has seen a 2.38% increase in the past week, with a -11.97% drop in the past month, and a -22.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for MATV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.24% for MATV’s stock, with a -29.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MATV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MATV stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MATV by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MATV in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $32 based on the research report published on December 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MATV Trading at -10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MATV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -9.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MATV rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.08. In addition, Mativ Holdings Inc saw -42.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MATV starting from COOK WILLIAM M, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $15.52 back on Sep 15. After this action, COOK WILLIAM M now owns 18,936 shares of Mativ Holdings Inc, valued at $23,280 using the latest closing price.

Keenan Jeffrey, the Director of Mativ Holdings Inc, purchase 4,902 shares at $19.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Keenan Jeffrey is holding 300,000 shares at $97,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MATV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.41 for the present operating margin

+20.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mativ Holdings Inc stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.31. Equity return is now at value -52.59, with -13.91 for asset returns.

Based on Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV), the company’s capital structure generated 148.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.76. Total debt to assets is 47.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.