Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) has decreased by -4.38 when compared to last closing price of 55.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Matador (MTDR) anticipates concluding this year on a robust note, driven by sustained production growth, operational cost efficiencies and progress in debt repayment.

Is It Worth Investing in Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) Right Now?

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Matador Resources Co (MTDR) is $75.73, which is $22.25 above the current market price. The public float for MTDR is 109.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTDR on December 07, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

MTDR’s Market Performance

MTDR stock saw a decrease of -7.86% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.35% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Matador Resources Co (MTDR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.04% for MTDR stock, with a simple moving average of -1.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MTDR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MTDR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $73 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTDR Trading at -10.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR fell by -7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.32. In addition, Matador Resources Co saw -6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Appel Shelley F, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $54.45 back on Dec 06. After this action, Appel Shelley F now owns 54,208 shares of Matador Resources Co, valued at $5,445 using the latest closing price.

Foran Joseph Wm, the Chairman and CEO of Matador Resources Co, purchase 2,000 shares at $55.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Foran Joseph Wm is holding 22,637 shares at $110,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.37 for the present operating margin

+63.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Co stands at +37.98. The total capital return value is set at 46.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.37. Equity return is now at value 25.92, with 13.27 for asset returns.

Based on Matador Resources Co (MTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.24. Total debt to assets is 21.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Matador Resources Co (MTDR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.